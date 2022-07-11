Man and woman arrested in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

Gardaí have arrested a man and a woman, both aged in their 30s, in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson.

The arrests took place on Monday and both the man and woman are now detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984, at separate Dublin Garda stations.

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10th of this year at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

Gardaí previously said that the mother-of-two could have been dead for several days before she was found.

The 52-year-old was the subject of “a serious physical assault and had suffered significant injuries” before gardaí discovered her body.