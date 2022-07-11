Primary care centre for Tullow will be completed by early 2024

By Suzanne Pender

THE MUCH-anticipated primary care centre for Tullow and East Carlow will be completed “by the end of 2023 or early 2024”, almost ten years after it was first mooted.

Cllr Will Paton this week welcomed recent developments in his campaign to get the HSE to construct a new primary care centre for Tullow, Rathvilly and Hacketstown.

“The primary care centre was first announced in 2014 and a few other occasions since, and all that time I have consistently campaigned to make the care centre a reality,” said the Tullow councillor.

“With assistance from deputy Alan Kelly, I have received an update on the centre’s progress, which indicates that the care centre will be completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024, which is extremely good news,” said cllr Paton.

Cllr Paton stated that Mairead Brophy, acting head of service, primary care, for the HSE Southeast, informed deputy Kelly that it is planned to provide a broad range of services, including general practitioner services, public health nursing, physiotherapy, dental, speech and language therapy, occupational therapy and dietetics. There will also be capacity for visiting clinicians to hold sessional services.

Deputy Kelly was also informed that in relation to this planned primary care centre, following an expression of interest, the HSE estates division has “identified a number of interested developers.

A preferred developer has been identified. The preferred location is within the town boundaries of Tullow”.

Cllr Paton stated that although the location is not officially known, it is believed to be on the Bunclody Road, within walking distance of the town centre.

Following the appointment of the preferred developer, the next step is for the HSE board to approve the appointment of the developer.

The selected developer/provider will then finalise site purchase, building design, planning permission and satisfy a number of legal/contractual requirements, before agreement for lease/contract is issued by the HSE. On completion of the building construction, the HSE will enter a 25-year lease with the developer.

“It is expected that the developer could be ready to begin construction by Q4 2022, with building completed by the end of 2023 or early 2024,” said cllr Paton.