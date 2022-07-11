Public meeting on forming a first responder group for South Carlow

By Suzanne Pender

THE FIRST steps towards forming a South Carlow First Responder Group covering Borris, Ballymurphy, Glynn, St Mullins and Tinnahinch will be taken this week.

A public meeting on the issue will take place in the Town Hall, Main Street, Borris on Monday 17 July at 7pm. Will Paton from County Carlow CFR committee and Jonathan Lynch from the National Ambulance Service will be in attendance.

First responder groups have been successfully set up in Carlow town, Tullow, Hacketstown, Bagenalstown and Rathvilly. Lives are being saved and the Co Carlow CFR committee wishes to expand the number of first responder groups to South Carlow.

A community first responder is a trained member of the public who has volunteered to assist their local community by attending certain emergency calls in their locality.

The Community First Responder programme is managed by the National Ambulance Service and all volunteers are trained to PHECC Pre-Hospital Emergency Care Council standards.

Committee members as well as volunteers are required. Everyone aged 18 years and older may join.

For further information, please contact Will Paton at 087 6787115.