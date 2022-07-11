Student rugby player amassed drug debt using cannabis to manage injury pain, court told

Declan Brennan

A student rugby player built up a drug debt from using cannabis to manage pain from an injury, a court has heard.

Darragh Kelly (23), of Sarto Lawns, Sutton, Dublin, pleaded guilty at the Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to unlawful possession for sale or supply of cannabis at James Larkin Road, Raheny, Dublin 17 on April 7th, 2020.

Kelly was caught by gardaí with two bags of cannabis with an estimated street value of €9,804.

Defending counsel Keith Spencer BL told the court that Kelly had built up a drug debt of €4,000 by using cannabis as a form of pain management.

He said Kelly came under threats and because of this he agreed to move the drugs from one place to another.

He was a 21-year-old student at the time, living at home with his parents, and was smoking cannabis, the court heard.

Mr Spencer said Kelly was involved in playing rugby at “quite a high level” until he was injured, forcing him to quit the sport.

He said Kelly’s difficulties arose after he stopped playing rugby but added that the accused is now back coaching.

Judge Melanie Greally said Kelly was not profiting from his actions but was trying to reduce a significant drug debt. She noted a number of character references were supplied to the court in support of Kelly.

She noted the absence of previous convictions, his strong family support, and a good employment history. She also noted he has taken positive steps to address his cannabis use.

The judge imposed a 15-month prison term but suspended it entirely on the condition that he keep the peace and be of good behaviour.