What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

Monday, July 11, 2022

By PA Reporter

Monday’s front pages focus on a report about Uber’s attempts to loosen Irelands’ regulations around taxis and how there are zero homes to rent under the Housing Assistance Payment in Cork city.

The Irish Times lead with an investigative report detailing Uber’s attempts to influence the Irish government and loosen taxi regulations around the time of the 2016 general election.

The Irish Examiner meanwhile focus on plans to give grants to farmers to instal solar panels on the roofs of farm buildings.

The Echo leads with research that shows there are no homes available in Cork city to rent under the Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) scheme.

The Irish Sun focuses on UK reality TV star Lauren Goodger who announced she has had a miscarriage.

The Irish Daily Mail details the Government’s plight as the Sinn Féin vote of no confidence exposes the issues with the Coalition, according to some TDs.

Finally, The Belfast Telegraph lead on a piece about a bonfire in Larne being torn down after a man fell to his death while helping build it.

In the UK, the papers are led by competitors heating up in the race to replace Boris Johnson as UK Prime Minister.

The Guardian, The Times and i report the contest looks set to come down to a battle between Rishi Sunak and “one of the rest”.

The Daily Telegraph says UK Foreign Secretary Liz Truss is the latest to put her hand up for the top job with a vow to “cut taxes on day one”.

Metro says Conservative MPs will meet on Monday evening to decide the rules on the leadership contest, with the Financial Times reporting candidates will likely be required to need the support of 10 per cent of the party to be officially nominated.

The Daily Express leads with contender Nadhim Zahawi hitting back at “smears” over his tax and financial affairs, with The Independent reporting Mr Zahawi has vowed to publish his tax returns in full if he is elected PM.

Mr Sunak has denied links to “toxic” former No 10 aide Dominic Cummings, according to the Daily Mail.

Elsewhere, the Daily Mirror says patients are being forced to wait for more than a day at A&E as ambulance crews face their “worst ever crisis”.

And the Daily Star leads with the heatwave leaving Britain hotter than Hawaii.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

Back to school payment available to thousands of families from today

Monday, 11/07/22 - 9:09am

New €30,000 grant to be given to first-time buyers who acquire vacant properties

Monday, 11/07/22 - 7:37am

Investment in regional strengths part of new five-year strategy

Monday, 11/07/22 - 7:09am