Carlow was a sea of colour for annual Pride fest

By Suzanne Pender

GLORIOUS sunshine and a feast of colour lit up the streets of Carlow town on Sunday for the annual Carlow Pride Festival. An estimated 4,000 people soaked up the wonderful atmosphere, beginning with the official town photo in Carlow College, followed by a march down the ‘rainbow road’ to Carlow Town Park.

The park was festooned in a sea of rainbows, as everyone from tiny tots to loveable pooches, politicians to drag queens basked in the welcoming atmosphere. Fun, music and a feast of food stalls brought the crowds to Carlow Town Park, all enjoying a fabulous afternoon.

“Carlow, thank you,” Carlow Pride Festival declared on social media on Sunday night.

“Officially from start to finish, 4,000 people attended. You make this life better for everyone. And for that we thank you.”

