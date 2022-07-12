Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Lennon

Upper Shankill, Paulstown, Kilkenny, R21 E791 / Carlow

The death has occurred of Thomas (Tom) Lennon, Upper Shankill, Paulstown, Co. Kilkenny July 10th, peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family. Predeceased by his loving wife and best friend Mary. Dearly loved father of Mary, Teresa, John, Michael, Tom and Pakie, sadly missed by his loving family sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, cherished grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, sister-in-law and brothers-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, friends and many great neighbours.

Reposing at his daughter Mary’s home at Curracruit, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow (Eircode R21 E791) on Wednesday from 12 noon, with Funeral Prayers at 7pm. Removal from there on Thursday afternoon arriving at the Church of the Assumption, Paulstown, for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in the Holy Family Cemetery Paulstown.

The death has occurred of Marie Healy (née Nolan)

John Street, Tullow, Carlow

Marie Healy (nee Nolan), John Street, Tullow, Co. Carlow, 10 July, 2022, peacefully in the presence of her loving family and the nursing staff at SignaCare Nursing Home, Killerig, Carlow.

Beloved wife of the late Jim, and adored mother of Deirdre, Ken, Conor and Fergus. Sadly missed by her grand-children Aisling, Grainne, James, Katie, David, Carol, Alannah and Gavin, great-grandchildren Phoebe, Ben, Ollie, Evan, Louis, Charlie and Jack. Deeply regretted by her sister Frances Brett, son-in-law Michael, daughter-in-law Debbie, brother-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, kind friends and neighbours. Predeceased by her sisters Mabel, Josephine and Muriel.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday at 11am, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Tullow.

The death has occurred of Brian DOWLING

”Orandeen”, Tullow Road, Carlow Town, Carlow

Brian Dowling, July 11th 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Mary and much loved father of Lisa and David and adored Grandpa of Sophie, Issy and Amelia. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughter, son, brother John, sisters Margery, Pam and Ronnie, son-in-law Brian, daughter-in-law Aoife, grandchildren, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. Predeceased by his brothers Cormac and Maurice.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday morning at 11am in St. Joseph’s Church, Tinryland. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Michael KELLY

Craanluskey, Leighlinbridge, Carlow / Old Leighlin, Carlow

Michael Kelly of Craan Lane, Craanlusky, Milford and formerly of Parknakyle, Old Leighlin, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on July 11th, 2022, at his home.

Beloved husband of Brigid, adored father of Sharon, Michael and Shane, adored grandfather of Jamie, Adam, Shane Jnr, Ben and Chris and cherished brother of Bernie, Ann and the late Betty, Breda, Cora, Patsy and Laz.

He will be sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, daughter, grandchildren, son-in-law David, daughter-in-law Mary, brother, sister, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing from 2pm on Wednesday with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Thursday at 10.30am to St Fintan’s Church, Ballinabranna, arriving for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) FENLON (née Cormack)

113 Church St., Graiguecullen, Carlow / Bagenalstown, Carlow

Elizabeth (Betty) Fenlon (née Cormack) of 113 Church St., Graiguecullen and formerly of St Bridget’s Crescent, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, passed away peacefully, on July 12th, 2022, in Midlands Regional Hospital, Portlaoise.

Beloved wife of Michael, much loved mother of Alan and adored grandmother of Alanagh, Ali and Tommy.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, son, grandchildren, daughter-in-law Karen, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephew, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen on Wednesday 13th July, from 4pm, concluding with Prayers at 7pm. Removal on Thursday at 1.45pm to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen for Funeral Mass at 2pm. Burial afterwards in Our Lady of the Assumption Cemetery, Bagenalstown, Carlow.