Fire crews snuff blaze at Carlow town cinema

By Suzanne Pender

A FIRE caused by an electrical fault forced the closure of a Carlow cinema for two days last week. Co Carlow Fire and Rescue Service attended the scene of the fire last Tuesday evening, which included two units from Carlow town, a unit from Bagenalstown fire station and an ESB utility crew. Thankfully no injuries were reported.

“It was a small fire at the IMC cinema in Carlow town,” explained Neal O’Grady, senior assistant chief fire officer.

“Crews were on site for approximately two hours. It was a small fire which we understand may have been some form of an electrical fire, which caused some damage in the room of origin, but a significant amount of smoke damage.”

Mr O’Grady stated that evacuation of the building was “not an issue”.

IMC reopened and was fully operational to the public from last Thursday.