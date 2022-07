A developer has lodged plans for a housing development on the Tullow Road, Carlow.

JC Brenco Developments are seeking planning permission for 18 homes at Friars Green, Tullow Road, Carlow.

The development would feature two storey, three bedroom dwellings, including six semi-detached dwellings, three terrace blocks comprising of two mid terrace dwellings and two end terrace dwellings.

The application is currently at pre-validation stage with Carlow County Council. The decision date on 29 August.