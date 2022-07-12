Irish Water to carry out works in Carlow town centre

Irish Water crews have been regular visitors to Carlow in recent months with communities and businesses around the town and county benefitting from water mains replacement works. Most recently, works have been taking place on the Hacketstown Road and Pollerton Road where crews busily work to bring a safer, more reliable water supply to residents there.

This week, the focus of attention shifts to Carlow town centre itself, as well as Staplestown Road. In the town centre, the works involve the replacement of over 870 metres of aged cast iron water mains with new modern pipes. The works will take place along Potato Market, Kennedy Avenue, and Barrack Street. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Construction Ltd and are expected to be completed by early September.

Similarly, on the Staplestown Road, the works will involve the replacement of over 290 metres of aged cast iron water mains with new modern pipes. The programme to replace the water mains in Staplestown Road, Co. Carlow will commence in mid-July. The section of works will take place along Staplestown Road from the Staplestown Road Roundabout to the Clayton Hall Roundabout. The works will be carried out on behalf of Irish Water by Shareridge Construction Ltd. and are expected to be completed by mid-August. Both sets of works are being carried out as part of Irish Water’s National Leakage Reduction Programme.

Speaking about the works, Irish Water’s Joe Carroll said: “It’s great to be in a position to replace these problematic mains now and bring another positive development to the town. Carlow has been given a boost recently with the opening of a new high profile retail shop and it is pleasing for Irish Water, working in partnership with Carlow County Council to be able to support growth and development in the town and county.

“The benefits of these works will mean fewer bursts, a safer and more reliable supply, reduced leakage and improved water quality and also an improvement in operational and maintenance spend, which is beneficial to all.”