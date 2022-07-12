‘It will be hard to beat getting this letter from the President’ – AA centenarian

Amy Blaney

Former AA patrol, John Moylan, celebrated his 100th birthday on Tuesday with a letter from President Michael D Higgins and a special recognition from the Automobile Association (AA).

Although the roads and vehicles may look very different 70 years on, Mr Moylan, who lives in Durrow, Co Laois, was greeted at the door by a new AA van with a specialised birthday message reading “Happy 100th birthday John Moylan”.

The centenarian was keen to climb into the passenger seat to explore the new technology, a far cry from the old Austin Maestro vans that were in use as he retired in 1987.

“I liked the pay the most. I’d worked in a garage before that and had not done very well financially. And I loved being recognised on the road. People were always saluting the car as you drove past,” said Mr Moylan.

Mr Moylan said his favourite car to work on was the Ford Prefect – “It was so simple and basic, there were no electronics and everything was under your hand”.

When asked of his fondest memory of his career, Mr Moylan said,“It will be hard to beat getting this letter from the President. All the years of hard graft paled into insignificance because there was so much to take in, and so much excitement on my birthday”.

Mr Moylan worked for the AA from 1952 to 1987.

AA Rescue Centre Operator, Ken Deegan was given the honour of reading out a letter from President Higgins and handing over the Presidential cheque of €100 to the centenarian.