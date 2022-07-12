Locals object to converting €1 million Sinead O’Connor home into apartments

Gordon Deegan

Local residents are opposing plans to convert the former Bray seafront home of singer Sinéad O’Connor into apartments.

Earlier this year, BBA Architecture, on behalf of Rachel Carthy, lodged plans with Wicklow County Council to convert ‘Montebello’ on Bray’s Promenade into five apartments.

The internationally renowned singer sold the six-bed house, which is located on the Strand Road along Bray’s seafront, in 2021 for €1.04m.

The Carthy proposal also includes the construction of a three-storey extension to the rear of the existing building with balconies to the rear/west elevation.

However, a number of objections have been lodged against the scheme prompting the Council to seek revised plans.

One objection on behalf of next door neighbours on Strand Rd, Ceceline and Frank Power, claims that the scheme “is an excessive and far too commercial development that fails to have due regard to the protection of the residential amenities of adjoining houses”.

The Power objection – drafted by Peter p. Gillett & Associates – contends that “the quest to maximise the amount of development on site undermines the existing quality of the living environment that our clients enjoy and that would be reasonable to protect”.

It further contends that “overshadowing, overlooking and visual overbearance will occur and significantly erode our clients residential amenities and also the market value of their home”.

The objection continues: “We do not consider that the over intensification of development of a family house would in this instance be appropriate, proportionate or consistent with the aims and policies of the Local Area Plan.

“The proposal should be refused permission as it is inconsistent with the need to protect visual and residential amenity.”

Victorian property

Gareth Douglas and Andree Douglas from the Strand Rd have also objected while David Armstong from the Meath Rd has stated that it would be improper and careless to allow a prominent Victorian property be altered in the way proposed.

Now, as part of its request for further information, the Council has told Ms Carthy that there are concerns that the proposed projecting roof feature/ modern roof extension is not in keeping with the existing structures and would negatively impact on existing attractive Victorian character of the area.

The Council has also stated that in relation to the scale/height of the proposed development in close proximity to adjoining properties, there are concerns that the proposal would have an overbearing impact on the residential amenities of the neighbouring dwellings.

The local authority said “In particular, the proposal would create a tunnel like form on the neighbouring property to the south as this property is already adjoined by a large building and would have an overbearing impact in the rear garden area of the dwelling to the north.”

Documents lodged with the application states that it is Ms Carthy’s intention “to build a new residential scheme which is appropriate, practical and functional, while at the same time creating a development that is sustainable and in keeping with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area”.

O’Connor purchased ‘Montebello’ in 2007 for a reported €1.7m. The house was previously placed on the market by the singer in 2016 and 2017, but was withdrawn from sale.

At 3,713 sq ft, ‘Montebello’ is well over three times the size of an average family home and includes six bedrooms and three bathrooms.

The planning application will become ‘live’ once more after the further information has been lodged.