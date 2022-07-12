Much-loved Tonia retires as principal of Bennekerry NS

By Suzanne Pender

HER child-centred approach and an unrivalled work ethic has left an indelible mark on Bennekerry NS over almost two decades. So it was with a heavy heart that the staff, parents and pupils of Bennekerry NS bade a fond farewell to principal Tonia Cleary on the final day of the school year last week.

A native of Tinahely, Co Wicklow, Tonia has spent the past 19 years in Bennekerry, the final five as its hard-working principal. She spent the vast majority of her teaching career in Bennekerry, having previously taught in Skeoghvosteen NS, Co Kilkenny and Mayo NS in Crettyard, Co Laois.

“She’s so well regarded by everyone, an absolute lady,” said Bennekerry NS teacher Aoife Rice. “As a teacher and principal, she was caring, compassionate and very fair, with an unrivalled work ethic. She’ll be really missed.”

Tonia will be fondly remembered at the school for her very positive presence, a friendly face every single morning at the school gate welcoming children to school, come hail, rain or shine!

In keeping with her child-centred focus, Tonia insisted her send-off was very much about the children. A reception for staff was held after school last Wednesday, during which a farewell video was played, featuring wonderful messages from all class groups at the school.

On her final day, Tonia was joined by the student council and the green school committee to plant a climbing rose near the school playground, a nod to Tonia’s great love of nature and the environment.

Then the whole school took to the outdoors for an enjoyable farewell picnic, where Tonia got the opportunity to chat with all the pupils and wish them well. Tonia was also presented with a farewell book, filled with all sorts of mementos, messages and memories the children had of her time at Bennekerry.

“Her final day was very much the way Tonia wanted, which was always all about the pupils. She was so child-centred in her approach … the focus was always on the children and their teaching and learning,” said Aoife.

Presentations of a Japanese Acer was made to Tonia from the board of management, travel vouchers and a suitcase from staff and a beautiful bouquet and gift from the parents’ association.

A new principal has been appointed to Bennekerry NS, Julia Fitzmorris, previous principal at Donard NS, Co Wicklow. Julia will take up the role on 30 August.