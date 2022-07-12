South East mental health initiative shortlisted for national award

An innovation in mental health service staff training, developed by HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s Recovery College South East, has been shortlisted for the Health Service Excellence Awards.

In recent years, the Recovery College South East has been working closely with staff in the mental health services serving counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford. They have worked together on developing and delivering staff training that uses the experience of people who are using the service, so to inform staff training and incorporate a more recovery orientated approach.

As a resource, Recovery Colleges work with mental health services to develop and deliver recovery orientated training to staff, as well as offering a series of recovery educational workshops for those who experience mental health challenges, psychological distress, addiction and other challenges.

All Recovery College South East’s training and workshops are co-produced with people who have lived experience (and their family members and supporters), alongside staff who work in mental health services.

In adopting this “whole service approach” to recovery education, working in partnership with the HSE/South East Community Healthcare’s mental health service, the Recovery College South East identified de-escalation within the therapeutic management of violence and aggression training (training which is delivered to staff working within the mental health services) as an area where those with the lived experience could be involved in developing and delivering aspects of the training. Consequently, the project titled “Co-production in Action” was set in motion last year.

Now, the Recovery College South East’s “Co-production in Action” project has been short-listed in the ‘Quality and Patient Safety’ category in the 2022 Health Service Excellence Awards. The annual awards scheme identifies projects across eight categories and are an opportunity to showcase and celebrate good work, to share success stories and promote shared learning for other teams in the HSE.

In explaining the collaboration that is now shaping such staff training in the South East and welcoming the project’s shortlisting, Clare Fitzpatrick (Recovery Co-ordinator, HSE/South East Community Health Care) said:

“We are delighted with this recognition. Using lived experience and professional experience, this particular training model’s co-production and partnership working examines the experience of seclusion and restraint for people using the service. In addition to further developing the service provider’s role, we have been able to further emphasise de-escalation and the consideration of restraint only when there is no other alternative.”

Dr. Mia McLoughlin (Clinical Director for Carlow Kilkenny Mental Health Services, HSE/South East Community Healthcare) said the Recovery College South East was an important part of mental health services:

“Over recent years, the Recovery College in counties Carlow, Kilkenny, South Tipperary, Waterford and Wexford provides valued educational workshops for people who are experiencing mental health and addiction challenges. The Recovery College strive to establish connection, hope, identity meaning and empowerment through recovery focused education, where the person with the self-experience of distress is recognised as an expert.”