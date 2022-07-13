50-acre former estate land near Carlow Town for auction

The 50-acre farm at Browneshill, Carlow

By Conor Power

The lands are just to the east of Carlow Town, adjacent to Browne’s Hill House and close to the famous Browne’s Hill Portal Tomb.

Coming under the hammer at 3pm on Wednesday the 20th of July next at the Seven Oaks Hotel in Carlow Town, a 50-acre farm just outside the town will provide a rare opportunity to acquire a substantial quantity of good-quality land writes the Irish Examiner.

The farm is located in the townland of Browneshill, approximately 2.5km from Carlow Town. According to the Tullow-based selling agents REA Dawson, the holding was once part of the large Brown’s Hill House Estate. The main house of this estate was put on the market only two years ago for just under €1 million.