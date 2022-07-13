  • Home >
Carlow companies encouraged to play their part in climate action challenge

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Carlow companies are being called upon to play their part in helping Ireland meet its national climate action targets in a profitable and sustainable way.

Social non-profit Grow Remote say working remotely can lead to significant cost savings and increased profitability along with assisting climate action targets.

Kathy McKenna of Grow Remote said: “By transitioning to a remote working model, your business can reap the proven benefits of increased employee productivity, reduced illness and absence, the opportunity to hire from a larger talent pool and lower staff turnover – all of which have a significant impact on your bottom line.”

It is estimated by researchers that remote working has the potential to save almost 165,000 tonnes of carbon dioxide a year.

Grow Remote will hold its third national conference early next year while businesses can find helpful resources at growremote.ie/employer-resources.

