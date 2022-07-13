Man charged in connection with murder of Lisa Thompson

Wednesday, July 13, 2022

Gardaí have charged a man in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson.

The man, who is aged in his 30s and was arrested on Monday, is due to appear in court this afternoon.

Ms Thompson’s body was discovered on May 10th of this year at her home in Sandyhill Gardens, Ballymun, Dublin 11.

“The man (30s), arrested on Monday 11th July 2022 in connection with the murder of Lisa Thompson, has been charged,” a Garda statement said.

He is scheduled to appear before the Criminal Courts of Justice, the statement added.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

HSE ‘fixing’ failings where organs of deceased children were incinerated

Wednesday, 13/07/22 - 1:45pm

Farmer in debt allowed to keep home and €1.8m farm

Wednesday, 13/07/22 - 1:20pm

Ireland will miss economic growth opportunities if UPC not acted on, warns Ibec

Wednesday, 13/07/22 - 1:10pm