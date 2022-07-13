Men charged in connection with €7m cannabis haul appear before Carlow court

Two men charged in connection with the discovery of almost seven million euro of cannabis appeared before a sitting of Carlow District Court today.

35-year-old Lukmaan Ansari and 25-year-old Marcus Moss both with addresses in Manchester, United Kingdom appeared appeared before Judge Geraldine Carthy today.

The pair were charged with one count each of possession of drugs for the purpose of sale or supply at Unit 3A, Kiltorcan Business Park, Kilkenny on Monday 11 July last.

Evidence of arrest, charge of caution was given. When charged, Mr Ansari replied: “I did not mean to supply anyone.”

Mr Moss made no reply when charged. The pair were remanded in custody and will appear by video link at Kilkenny District Court on 18 July next.