Tributes paid to High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine as she retires from the bench

High court reporters

Tributes have been paid to outgoing High Court President Ms Justice Mary Irvine on the occasion of her final day on the bench before her retirement.

Attorney General Paul Gallagher SC said that both as a barrister and as a judge Ms Justice Irvine had made a “magnificent contribution to the law and society” and is a person who has “an unrelenting commitment to justice.”

The Chief Executive of the Courts Service Angela Denning praised the outgoing president’s dedication to the role, her great work ethic, and in particular the manner in which she dealt with the great challenge presented by the Covid-19 Pandemic.

The Chair of the Bar Council Maura McNally SC said Ms Justice Irvine had all the hallmarks of “a star performer as both a barrister and a judge.”

The President of the Law Society Michelle Ni Longain said that Ms Justice Irvine leaves behind “an enduring legacy” from her time on the bench.

First female president

Ms Justice Irvine was the first female President of the High Court, was also uniquely the first person to be a member of the High Court, Court of Appeal and the Supreme Court.

She was called to the bar over 40 years ago and was first appointed to the bench in 2007.

In June 2020 she was appointed President of the High Court, one of the most senior judicial positions in the State.

A courtroom packed with family, friends and colleagues heard that following a stellar career at the bar the judge had acted in and presided over a large number of very important and often quoted cases.

Ms Justice Irvine thanked her family and colleagues for all their assistance they had given her during her career.

She said that she leaves behind what is the strongest High Court ever.

She said that there were several big issues that she had to deal with in her time including the pandemic, working on new guidelines for on personal injuries awards and the shortage of judges.

During her judicial career she had been given a great insight in situations faced by families whose lives have been affected due to serious birth injuries.

She was also more than conscious of the difficulties faced by persons who through no fault of their own are the subject of ward of court applications.