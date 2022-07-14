Death notice and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Tom MOONEY

3 Sycamore Road, Rathnapish, Carlow

Tom Mooney, July 13th 2022 (peacefully) at home. Beloved husband of Robina and much loved father of Gearoid, Tomas, Peter and Art. Sadly missed by his loving wife, sons, sisters Patsy, Sheila, Kathleen and Colette, daughters-in-law Patricia, Maria and Dara, grandchildren Sean, Neill, Culann, Evin and Caoimhe, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing in R. Healy & Son Funeral Home, Pollerton Castle, Carlow on Thursday evening from 4pm to 7pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 10am in the Cathedral of the Assumption. Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery.