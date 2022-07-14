Next generation of Carlow athletes shine at inter club league

CARLOW’S young athletes gave a great showing as the Carlow Athletics Inter Club League concluded.

Hosted by Ardattin AC on Saturday, St Pat’s AC came out on top with Ballon/Rathoe AC, Ardattin AC and St Laurence O’Toole AC also taking part. The league took place over three nights during this summer. The first night in May was held in Ballon and featured sprint competitions. It was then onto St Pat’s for throwing and middle-distance events. The league for club juveniles finished up at Ardattin last Saturday with sprint events.

Rocco Mulhall of St Pat’s received the top prize for the boys’ section and Emma McDonald of St Laurence O’Toole took home the girl’s accolade.

It was the first year the inter club league was held but development officer Mary Behan said it was hoped to make it annual event. There is a great appetite for competitive athletic events.

“The first night in Ballon we had 200 kids come out and we were not prepared for it! The three nights have been well attended,” she said. “For St Pat’s the other night, you could tell it meant a lot to the kids. They all knew they had contributed to it.”

The final results were: 1st, St Pat’s AC; 2nd, Ballon/Rathoe AC; 3rd, Ardattin AC; 4th, St Laurence O’Toole AC.