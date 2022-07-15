Almost 2,000 people in Carlow/Kilkenny on OT assessment waiting list

Almost 2,000 people are waiting for an occupational therapy assessment in Carlow and Kilkenny according to latest figures.

1,960 in the two counties are on the waiting list, 1,035 have been waiting for over a year.

There are just over 5,000 waiting for an assessment in the South-East Healthcare Region.

Speaking in the Dáil recently, Minister of state in Department of Children Anne Rabbitte said the waiting lists were being continually being monitored but recruitment challenges were leading to delays.

“Unfortunately, all services within the HSE are currently experiencing significant recruitment challenges due to shortages of Health and Social Care Professionals, including Occupational Therapists. This has, regrettably, led to significant waiting times for services. The HSE advise that it is reviewing all options to address the current level of vacancies as quickly as possible.”