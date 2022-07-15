Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Michael O’Shea

Seskinryan, Bagenalstown, Carlow

The death has occurred of Michael O’Shea, Seskinryan, Bagenalstown, Co. Carlow, in the kind care of the staff of Park Lodge, Athy Road, Carlow.

Funeral Arrangements Later

The death has occurred of Annie FARRELL (née Mulhall)

37 Avondale Drive, Hanover, Carlow Town, Carlow

Annie Farrell (née Mulhall), 37 Avondale Drive, Hanover and formerly of St Mary’s Park, Carlow, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, at her home, on July 13th, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Jack (Jacko) and much loved Mother of Thomas, John, Seamus and Paul.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, daughters-in-law Marian, Lorna and Orla, sister Kitty, brothers-in-law, sister-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home from 4p.m on Friday, concluding with Prayers at 7p.m. that evening. Removal on Saturday at 9.30a.m to The Cathedral of the Assumption, Carlow, arriving for Funeral Mass at 10am.

Burial afterwards in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Carlow.

The death has occurred of Eddie Byrne

Castleabbey, Trim, Meath / Borris, Carlow

Eddie Byrne, Castleabbey, Trim, Co. Meath and formerly Ballymurphy, Borris, Co. Carlow.13th July 2022. Peacefully at his home, surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of Josie and father of Michael, Eamonn and Elaine. Devoted grandfather of Conor, Sean, Liam, Ella, Ciaran and Tara. Deeply regretted by his loving family, son in law Mark, daughters in law Barbara and Moe, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, cousins, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Heffernans Funeral Home, High Street, Trim, Co. Meath C15 HDT1 Friday, from 5pm to 7pm. Removal from his residence on Sunday at 12 noon to Saint Patrick’s Church, Trim arriving for Funeral Mass at 12.30pm, which can be viewed at https://www.mcnmedia.tv/camera/st-patricks-parish-trim. Burial afterwards in Saint Loman’s Cemetery.