Met Éireann issues warning as Ireland could experience hottest day ever recorded

Ireland could experience record temperatures on Monday with some models suggesting highs close to 34 degrees.

The highest temperature ever recorded in Ireland was 33.3 degrees at Kilkenny Castle in June 1887.

That record is under threat with Met Éireann warning that temperatures of 32 degrees and possibly above are likely on Monday and Tuesday, before cooler air moves in.

The forecaster has issued a nationwide status yellow warning for “exceptionally warm weather”, valid from 6am on Sunday until 9pm on Tuesday.

⚠️Status Yellow – High Temperature warning for Ireland ⚠️ Exceptionally warm weather on Sunday, Monday & Tuesday over Ireland, daytime temperatures of 25°C to 30°C 🌡️ Impacts:

• Heat stress

• High Solar UV index

The latest models from the Global Forecast Systems and ICON-EU, the German weather service, show temperatures breaching the 33 degrees mark in parts of south Dublin and north Kildare and around the Foynes estuary in Co Clare on Monday.

The UK-based independent weather service, Netweather, has values of 34 degrees in the south midlands.

The European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts has highs of 32 degrees plus on Monday for the south midlands.

Meteorologist Paul Downes from Met Éireann said the country will definitely get close to the record on Monday.

“When you get close to that sort of temperature, there is scope for it [a new record],” he told the Irish Examiner.

The weather may be welcomed by some, but it comes with warnings — not just about the impact of climate change on weather patterns globally, but also the risk of overheating and dehydrating.

“We have more deaths from warm temperature events like this than winter storms that we focus so much attention on,” Mr Downes said.

The short heatwave is likely to lead to uncomfortable nights, with temperatures in the high teens or low 20s.

European heatwave

Mr Downes said this summer in Europe had been marked by “heatwave after heatwave”, although our maritime climate has so far moderated excessive heat in Ireland.

The world has already warmed by about 1.1 degrees since the end of the 18th century, and scientists predict that temperatures will keep rising unless governments make steep cuts to carbon emissions.

Wildfires are raging across Portugal, Spain and Croatia, burning homes and threatening livelihoods, as the heatwave pushed temperatures into the mid-40s in some parts.

Meanwhile, the UK Met Office declared a national emergency, issuing a red ‘extreme heat’ warning for parts of England for Monday and Tuesday next week when temperatures could reach record highs.