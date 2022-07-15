Planning refused for over 90 houses in Carlow

CARLOW County Council recently refused to grant an extend time on planning permission for more than 90 houses as work had not started at the site.

Beechwood Builders had sought to extend the duration of a planning application for a housing development at Ballinacarrig, Carlow.

The development was to have 94 houses and a crèche on a five-hectare site. Permission had originally been granted to Ridgeway Homes Ltd in 2012.

A recent site inspection by the council indicated the location had been undeveloped and no works had been carried out in relation to the previous granting of permission.

According to the planner’s report, the applicant indicated that no works had been carried out to date due to Covid restrictions and a public access road not being completed/open to the public.

Planners refused on the basis that no work had begun and as a result failed to comply with the requirements for an extension of duration with the ***Planning and Development Act 2000***.