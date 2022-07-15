TY students spearheading single-use cup campaign

By Suzanne Pender

AT ITS recent monthly meeting, Carlow Lions Club made a presentation to St Leo’s TY students Katie Duggan and Laura Kelly to acknowledge their work in promoting the ‘Conscious Cup Campaign’.

Katie and Laura undertook to contact the café and food-to-go sector in Carlow to promote the idea of customers using their own cups.

The goal of the Conscious Cup Campaign is to eliminate single-use cups in the cafés and takeaway food outlets by encouraging them to incentivise customers to bring their own cups.

Carlow Lions Club is promoting this campaign with the objective of increasing awareness about waste prevention and conscious consumption, thereby changing consumer behaviour.

Many people who have made the swap to reusables indicate that their decision to do so contributed their journey towards a more sustainable lifestyle.

The club believes that every people’s attitude towards personal responsibility can have a knock-on effect to change others, and that must be the vision – a world where we respect and value our resources.