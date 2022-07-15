What the papers say: Friday’s front pages

Friday, July 15, 2022

Growing concern over the lack of accommodation for refugees is the lead story for many of the national newspapers today.

The Irish Times leads with polling that shows voters are concerned at the numbers of refugees arriving to Ireland and favour a limit on the number of Ukrainians who are admitted.

Deportations, stricter airport controls and a fast-tracking of the asylum decision-making process are among the measures being rolled out to address a spike in the number of non-Ukrainians seeking protection, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Independent reports that properties originally intended to house Ukrainians are lying idle while refugees sleep in tents.

The Irish Daily Mail says gardaí have lost the power to strike out motoring offences in District Courts following an overhaul of rules.

The Belfast Telegraph says almost 40,000 households in the North are behind on rent payments. The paper also leads with the funeral of father-of-two John Steele, who died on Saturday after falling from bonfire in Larne, Co Antrim.

“Skyrocketing” hotel room prices in Cork may last until September, The Echo reports.

In Britain, would-be Conservative leaders jostle on the front pages along with stories of soaring temperatures and a culinary werewolf.

“Penny’s in heaven” declares Metro, but the i says rivals have turned on “favourite” Tory PM-hopeful Penny Mordaunt ahead of Friday’s TV debate.

The Daily Express and Daily Mail say senior Conservatives have questioned whether Ms Mordaunt has what it takes, with the latter paper citing concerns from her old boss David Frost.

The former Brexit minister is also on the front of The Daily Telegraph, where he tells Kemi Badenoch to step aside for Liz Truss so there can be “unity among free marketeers”.

Ms Truss is accused in The Independent of “black-ops” for allegedly briefing against Ms Mordaunt, while The Times reports Liz Truss has received a boost with the backing of Suella Braverman following the UK attorney general’s withdrawal from the leadership race.

Shifting away from politics, surging temperatures have prompted NHS doctors in the Daily Mirror to share they fear the worst over heat-related illnesses and deaths in coming days.

The Environment Agency tells The Guardian water company bosses should be imprisoned for serious pollution.

The Sun says Rebekah Vardy was preparing to evacuate her Portugal holiday home after being caught up in a forest fire, while celebrity chef John Carasig confides in the Daily Star that he is a werewolf.

And bigger than expected declines for Morgan Stanley and JP Morgan have set a “grim” tone for Wall Street, according to the Financial Times.

