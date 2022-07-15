What’s planned for your area?

Carlow County Council received four planning applications between 8-15 July.

APPLICATIONS RECEIVED:

Carlow

Elaine O’Shaughnessy wish to retain an existing as built single storey utility room extension at Limegrove, Palatine.

Rathoe

Billy Green wishes to construct a domestic waste water treatment system at Kilcoole,

Rathoe.

Tomard

Shane Hegarty & Rachel Mulhall wish to construct a new dwelling house, domestic garage at Tomard Lower TD.

Tullow

Irish Water wish to decommission existing siphon crossing underneath the River Slaney and the construction of a new combined sewer network under the River Slaney located at site to the south east of Tesco Superstore, Tullow which extends generally from Mill Street to the Tullow Wastewater Treatment Plant at Tullow. The project also includes new pumping stations, storm chambers and ESB substation.