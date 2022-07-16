Added attractions at Tinahely Show

Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Suzanne Pender

TINAHELY Show is once more shining a light on the county by introducing a new exhibition ‘Best of Wicklow’, an exciting collaborative initiative bringing together under one roof the best the county can offer in culture, food, tourism, enterprise and public services.

This initiative has been developed in partnership with Wicklow County Council through the LEADER programme.

Entertainment will be headed by country music star Michael English, while the line-up also includes Stuart Moyles, Stacey Breen and Theresa and the Stars.

Horse, cattle, sheep, baking, craft, horticulture, photography, art and junior classes will take place during the morning.

Patrons can take a walk through the IFA ‘Food From Our Farmer’ marquee, the quilt marquee, the world of wool area and the everyday wellness marquee with talks and displays. And those interested in days gone by can check out the vintage section and view the selection of machinery, tractors and cars. The motorbike display will be near the main gate.

If you are hungry after all of that, a field restaurant is located in the food court, where visitors can sit and eat or have something to take away. Entries for all classes at the show are still open, but the closing date is Friday 22 July.

For more, log onto www.tinahelyshow.ie.

 

