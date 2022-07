The Bunclody Church of Ireland Union Parish Fete is back for 2022. It will take place in the Rectory grounds on Saturday 30 July commencing at 2pm. Attractions include Bottle Stall, Cake Stall, Bric-a brac, Book Stall, Refreshments, Bar-b-que, Dog Show, Children’s activities, Vintage Display, Guess the Amount in the Jar, Raffle and an opportunity to mingle and get out and meet people once more. All welcome.