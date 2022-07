Mount Leinster Community Employment CLG has two vacancies in Bunclody Day Care for Day Care Assistants. Driving License preferable but not essential. Age limit 21 years upwards. Closing date is 16 August. Contact is Employment Services Bridgepoint, Enniscorthy and quote reference (2233387) to check eligibility. Local DEASP (Intreo) Office Enniscorthy 053-9239300. Garda vetting will apply.