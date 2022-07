The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Lily) BYRNE (née Farrell)

114 St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow

Elizabeth (Lily) Byrne (née Farrell) of 114 St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen, Carlow, passed away unexpectedly, on July 15th, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy) and loving mother of Denise, Sharon, Thomas, Denis, Adam and the late Sineád.

Funeral arrangements to follow shortly.