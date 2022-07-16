Irish Water remind Carlow to be mindful of water usage

Irish Water is reminding the public in Carlow and Kilkenny to be mindful of their water usage in the coming weeks as some supplies are experiencing increased demand in the spell of warm weather.

Since March, Irish Water has been carefully monitoring all raw water sources in both counties, that is the water from lakes, rivers, springs and ground sources that feed our water treatment plants.

Speaking about the developing situation, Irish Water’s James O’Toole said:

“We are appealing to the public in Carlow and Kilkenny to be mindful of how they use their water at home, as we have had a very dry period recently and the temperature is set to soar this weekend. As the busy summer holiday period kicks in, many people will be outdoors a lot more, watering the garden or washing cars. We are just asking people to be sensible about how they use their water so that we have enough for everyone to use during the daytime and that the businesses of both counties can function to their optimal. “Our main areas of concern around the county currently would be:

Carlow central regional, Myshall, Fenagh, Ballon, Kildavin, Clonegal and surrounding areas and in Kilkenny Bennettsbridge, Clogh, Castlecomer, Gowran, Goresbridge, Paulstown and Galmoy.”

Water is such a precious natural resource, and we are working hard along with our colleagues in each of the Local Authorities to ensure the people in in Carlow and Kilkenny have a safe and reliable water supply.”

There are lots of helpful tips for conserving water on water.ie however, the most effective tips would be to leave the hose and the pressure washer in the shed; minimise the use paddling pools; reuse household water for the garden; and take shorter showers. Safeguarding the supply of water is essential currently when hand washing and hygiene is of critical importance. We are calling on everyone to play their part.”

The Irish Water customer care helpline is open 24/7 on 1800 278 278 and customers can also contact us on Twitter @IWCare with any queries. For updates, please visit the Water Supply Updates section of the Irish Water website. Irish Water and Carlow and Kilkenny County Councils regret any inconvenience caused.

Irish Water is responsible for the delivery of all public water and wastewater services in Ireland. We are committed to continuously upgrading and developing critical infrastructure to support the growth needed in housing and across our economy, while protecting the environment and safeguarding water supplies.