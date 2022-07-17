Death notices and funeral arrangements

Elizabeth (Lily) Byrne (née Farrell) of 114 St Clare’s Road, Graiguecullen and formerly of Ballybannon, Milford, Carlow passed away unexpectedly, on July 15th, 2022.

Beloved wife of the late Thomas (Tommy), loving mother of Denise, Sharon, Thomas, Denis, Adam and the late Sineád and adored grandmother Jamie, Jack, Ben, Amy, Kian, Freddie, Ella and Rían.

She will be sadly missed by her loving sons, daughters, grandchildren, sons-in-law Ray and Scott, daughters-in-law Karen, Blaithín and Lesley, brothers, sisters, nieces, nephew, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Carpenter Bros. Funeral Home, Maryborough Street, Graiguecullen on Monday 18th July, from 3pm, concluding with Prayers at 7.30pm. Removal on Tuesday at 10.45am to St. Clare’s Church, Graiguecullen for Funeral Mass at 11am. Burial afterwards in Sleaty New Cemetery, Carlow.

The death has occurred of Evelyn Fitzgerald (née Moran)

Hacketstown, Carlow / Tinahely, Wicklow

Fitzgerald Evelyn (née Moran) Tinahely Co Wicklow and formerly Hacketstown Co Carlow, 16th July 2022 peacefully in her 94th year. Predeceased by her husband Jack. Loving mother of Conor, Kieran, Sean(John), Des, Eamonn and Donagh. Sadly missed by her loving sons, sister Una, brother Fr Oliver, daughters-in-law Helen Ellen, Ann, Siobhán, Laura, and Reika, grandchildren Cathal and Eoin, Jack and Maria, Tara and Jack, Jane and Maisy, J.D. and Aoife, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, extended family, her kind carer Teresa, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Doyle’s Funeral Home Killaveney, Tinahely (Y14 DA52) on Monday evening 18th July from 4pm until 8 pm.

Removal from the Funeral Home on Tuesday to arrive at St Brigid’s Church Hacketstown (R93 W620) for funeral Mass at 2pm with burial afterwards in Hackettstown Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Breda COOGAN (née Ryan)

82 Beechwood Park, Pollerton Big, Carlow Town, Carlow

Breda Coogan (née Ryan) 82 Beechwood Park, Pollerton Big and formerly of Staplestown Road, Carlow, passed away peacefully in the loving and gentle care of the nurses and staff of The District Hospital, Carlow on July 16th 2022.

Beloved wife of Tom, much loved daughter of Bridie and the late Terry, and cherished sister of John, Margaret, Rosaleen, Caroline and Declan.

She will be sadly missed by her loving husband, mother, brothers, sisters, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, aunt Mary, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at her home on Tuesday at 2pm with Prayers at 8pm. Removal on Wednesday at 10.30am to The Church of the Holy Family, Askea to arrive for funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral afterwards to Newlands Cross Crematorium for Cremation Service at 1.40pm.