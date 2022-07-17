Fundraiser raised €885

By Carlow Pride Festival committee, as featured in The Out in last week’s Nationalist

Thanks so much to Shannon Basso Gaule who recently held a fundraiser in aid of Carlow Pride Festival. We are really thrilled to have such a large amount raised to help this year. The money has gone on to secure precious portable toilets for this year’s festival!

Also thanks to everyone who travelled from all over to attend (we even had someone from Canada in the audience!).

The event was represented on stage by many diverse performers from the LGBTI+ community and was something that has never been showcased before in Carlow.

Also thanks so much to Tom Brown Lawlor, Brian Dooley (Scraggs Alley), Simon O’Keefe, Alex J Byrne, Allie O’Rourke, Brian O’Toole and Sinead Walsh for an amazing evening.