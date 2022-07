A motorcyclist has been killed in a crash in Co Louth.

The man (60s) crashed on the R173 between Carlingford and Omeath in a single-vehicle collision at around 3.30pm this afternoon.

He was pronounced dead at the scene and has been taken to Louth County Hospital in Dundalk for a postmortem.

The road is closed and local diversions are in place.

Gardaí are appealing to witnesses to contact Dundalk Garda station.