Teenager in critical condition after car collides with horse on motorway

Sarah Slater

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to a serious collision between a horse and a car which left a teenage driver in a critical condition in hospital.

Officers are currently at the scene of the road traffic collision which occurred late on Saturday night on the M8 in Co Tipperary.

At approximately 11.55pm, gardaí were alerted to the incident at Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir. It is understood that a loose horse went out onto the motorway and into the path of an oncoming car.

In a statement gardaí said: “The male driver, late teens, sustained serious injuries and was removed to Cork University Hospital where he remains in a critical condition.

“The motorway is currently closed at this time on the M8 northbound between junctions 11 (Cahir South) and Junction 10 (Cahir North). Diversions are in place.”

Forensic collision investigators are en route to conduct an examination of the scene.

The statement added: “Gardaí are appealing to any person who may have witnessed this collision to contact them. Any road users who were travelling in the area with camera (including dash cam) footage, is asked to make this available to gardaí.

“Anyone with information can contact Cahir Garda station at 052 744 5630, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.”