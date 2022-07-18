  • Home >
  • Carlow News >
  • 1,400 speeding fines paid in Carlow and Kilkenny so far in 2022

1,400 speeding fines paid in Carlow and Kilkenny so far in 2022

Monday, July 18, 2022

There have been 1,400 speeding tickets issued to drivers in Carlow and Kilkenny and subsequently paid so far this year.

According to figures recently released in the Dáil, there were a total of 1,434 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued for speeding in the Carlow Kilkenny Garda Division and paid within the 28-day statutory time limit.

There were a total of 4,691 FCPNs issued and paid during 2021.

The figure does not include drivers who did not pay the FCPN which resulted in a court summons being issued.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More Carlow News

Carlow Whiskey Soc holding July tasting

Monday, 18/07/22 - 4:49pm

Fantastic three bed property on outskirts of Carlow town

Monday, 18/07/22 - 4:42pm

Stroll around Dunlavin’s historic sites

Monday, 18/07/22 - 3:32pm