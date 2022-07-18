1,400 speeding fines paid in Carlow and Kilkenny so far in 2022

There have been 1,400 speeding tickets issued to drivers in Carlow and Kilkenny and subsequently paid so far this year.

According to figures recently released in the Dáil, there were a total of 1,434 Fixed Charge Penalty Notices issued for speeding in the Carlow Kilkenny Garda Division and paid within the 28-day statutory time limit.

There were a total of 4,691 FCPNs issued and paid during 2021.

The figure does not include drivers who did not pay the FCPN which resulted in a court summons being issued.