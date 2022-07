By Suzanne Pender

CLLR John Cassin called for work to get underway on the much-anticipated URDF funding for Carlow town.

At last week’s council meeting, cllr Cassin asked if a design team was in place and stressed that the work needed to get underway as soon as possible.

Director of services Padraig O’Gorman stated the council had received full confirmation of URDF funding on 29 June from the department and stated that a review of costings was currently underway.