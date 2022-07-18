Council honours Carlow’s centenarians

Elizabeth Kavanagh was presented with a medal by cathairleach Fintan Plelan recently

100-year-old PJ O’Hare with cathaoirleach Charlie Murphy and cllr Michael Doran

By Elizabeth Lee

AS PART of Carlow County Council’s Decade of Centenaries initiative for 2022, several presentations were recently made to Carlovians who have reached the milestone age of 100 years. To mark the momentous achievement, the centenarians were presented with a commemorative gold medal with best wishes from Carlow County Council.

“They have lived through remarkable times and have made their valuable contributions to shaping the Ireland of the 21st century. We congratulate them and their families on their historic achievement,” said a spokesperson.

If you or a Carlow resident you know has reached the age of 100, the council would be delighted to mark their achievement with the presentation of a Centenarian’s Medal. Contact the library on 059 9129705 or email [email protected].