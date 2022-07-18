Death notices and funeral arrangements

The death has occurred of Michael O’SULLIVAN

Oak Park Road, Carlow Town, Carlow / Kenmare, Kerry

Michael O’Sullivan (Gow), Oak Park Road, Carlow and formerly of Lower Reen, Kenmare, Co. Kerry, July 17th 2022 (unexpectedly) at the Beacon Hospital, Dublin. Retired Irish Sugar. Beloved husband of Geraldine and much loved father of Colette, Michele and Rhona. Sadly missed by his loving wife, daughters, sisters Mai and Rita, brother Teddy, sons-in-law Barry and Fergal, adored grandchildren Aine, Eimear, Daniel, Andrew and Hugh, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Funeral arrangements later

The death has occurred of Sarah KELLY (née Cushen)

Cherrybrook Drive, Drogheda, Louth / Kilkenny / Carlow

KELLY (née Cushen) Sarah (Cherrybrook Drive, Drogheda, Co Louth and formerly of Coolyhune, Co Kilkenny / Co Carlow) July 16th 2022 Peacefully, at Curam Care Home, Navan Road, Dublin. Predeceased by her loving husband Terry. Beloved mother of Fiona, Nicola and John. Deeply regretted by her family, grandchildren Maeve, Finn, Sarah, Siofra, Diarmuid, Riley and Harvey, sons-in-law Enda and Devin, daughter-in-law Claire, her sisters Bridget, Eileen (Kelly), Kathleen (Cox), Teresa (Grace) and her brothers Lar and Moling, sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

Reposing at F Watson & Son Funeral Directors 9 Dyer St, Drogheda (A92 W7EP) on Monday evening from 5pm until 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am in Emmaus Chapel, Deaf Village Ireland, Ratoath Road, Cabra (D07 W94H) followed by cremation service in Dardistown Crematorium, Dublin at 1pm

The death has occurred of Patrick (Paddy) Kavanagh

Hollystown, Dublin / Garryhill, Carlow

KAVANAGH, Patrick (Paddy) (Hollystown, Dublin 15 and formerly of Garryhill, Co. Carlow) July 17th., 2022 (peacefully) at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Bridget (Bridie) and devoted father of Fiona, Alan and Moya and dearest brother of the late Thomas and Kathleen; Paddy will be sadly missed by his loving son, daughters, grandchildren Oisín and Ronán, son-in-law Mark, brother Jim, sisters Ann and Margaret, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing at home on Monday evening (July 18th) between 5 pm and 8 pm. House private at others times. Removal on Tuesday morning (July 19th) to St. Patrick’s Church, Corduff arriving for Funeral Mass at 11 am followed by burial in the Ratoath Cemetery.

The death has occurred of Richard Burroughs

Ballytarsna, Nurney, Carlow

Richard Burroughs, Ballytarsna, Nurney, Co. Carlow. Peacefully on July 16th, 2022. Richard, beloved husband of Marie and much loved father of Harry. Deeply regretted by his loving wife, son, brother Raymond, nephews, nieces, relatives, kind neighbours & friends.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Monday from 2pm until 8pm. Private Cremation in Mount Jerome Crematorium on Tuesday.