Fantastic three bed property on outskirts of Carlow town

DNG McCormack Properties is delighted to present to the property market this fantastic three bedroom property located in a sought after residential area on the outskirts of Carlow Town oat 5 Ashfield, Blackbog Road, a brief drive away from all local amenities including supermarkets, schools, pubs and restaurants.

Internally and externally this home has been maintained to an extremely high standard, the property has many notable features including an archway leading from the fully fitted modern kitchen/diner through to a generous sized sitting room giving an open plan feel on the ground floor. Three well appointed bedrooms and a family bathroom on the 1st floor complete this home. The cavity walls and the attic have been pumped leading to a warmer home and cheaper heating bills. An extra large decking area of the kitchen/diner is ideal for entertaining in this private garden which is not overlooked. The large wooden shed at the rear of the garden is fully plumbed and serviced with electricity and houses a water softener.

This property is ideally sized and priced for those looking to purchase their first home or those looking to relocate to Carlow. All enquiries are welcome and viewings are by appointment only. 0599133800. Asking price: €225,000.

