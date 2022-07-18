Stroll around Dunlavin’s historic sites

THE West Wicklow Historical Society is hosting a summer event on Wednesday 27 July.
Chairman of the society Chris Lawlor will lead a guided walk around Dunlavin’s historical sites.

The walk starts at Market House at 7.30pm, weather permitting, and there’s no cover charge.

