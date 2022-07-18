Home
Stroll around Dunlavin’s historic sites
Stroll around Dunlavin’s historic sites
Monday, July 18, 2022
THE West Wicklow Historical Society is hosting a summer event on Wednesday 27 July.
Chairman of the society Chris Lawlor will lead a guided walk around Dunlavin’s historical sites.
The walk starts at Market House at 7.30pm, weather permitting, and there’s no cover charge.
By
Elizabeth Lee
Email Journalist
Contact Newsdesk:
+353 59 9170100
