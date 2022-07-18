What the papers say: Monday’s front pages

By PA Reporter

Limerick’s triumph against Kilkenny in the hurling All-Ireland final dominates Monday’s front pages. While funding for third-level accommodation, a revamp of the junior cert and a stabbing in Co Cork also feature across the front pages.

The Irish Times reports that the Government is considering part-funding the construction of thousands of student beds on university campuses which have been shelved due to soaring inflation costs. It comes as fears mount student accommodation shortages will reach crisis levels in September.

The Irish Examiner reports that Minister for Environment Eamon Ryan is adamant that strict carbon emission targets requiring a reduction in the national herd will be introduced. It also reports that the Taoiseach has dismissed speculation that he will be asked to step down, claiming growing disquiet within Fianna Fáil has nothing to do with his leadership.

The Irish Independent leads with a revamp of the Junior cert curriculum that will see pornography studied in the classroom for the first time in Ireland. The draft curriculum will tackle pornography, with reference to the online world and sharing of sexual images.

The stabbing of a teenage boy on the Shakey Bridge in Co Cork on Sunday leads The Echo‘s front page. The incident happened at approximately 4.30pm when a 14-year-old was stabbed and suffered serious injuries.

Monday’s front pages are dominated by the heatwave which is set to send temperatures beyond 40C, prompting the Government to declare a national heatwave emergency for the first time.

“Blowtorch Britain”, the Daily Mirror says of the scorching weather bearing down on the UK amid warnings of a serious threat to people’s health.

The Guardian, The Sun, Metro, The Daily Telegraph, the Daily Star and The Independent also carry fears of “meltdown Monday”, with the latter adding that ministers have been urged to “take action to make Britain fit to cope with extreme heat”.

Elsewhere, as the Tory leadership contest escalates, the i says the rivalry between Liz Truss and Penny Mordaunt has ignited – with the latter calling for an end to “toxic smears”.

The Times writes Rishi Sunak accused the Foreign Secretary of being a “socialist” during the latest televised debate.

And the Daily Express adds that the “gloves are off” in the race for No 10 as it “gets personal”.

The Daily Mail, meanwhile, claims that Ms Mordaunt “flouted (a) No 10 ban” to meet a “controversial Muslim group”.

And the Financial Times reports that a Government plan to deregulate the City of London and foster a post-Brexit “Big Bang” will trigger a battle with the Bank of England this week.