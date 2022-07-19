  • Home >
  • National News >
  • Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault of woman in Limerick city

Gardaí appeal for witnesses following serious assault of woman in Limerick city

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

Amy Blaney

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following the serious assault of woman in Limerick on Sunday night.

A woman in her 40s was assaulted on a number of occasions on Parnell Street and Parnell Place in Limerick city between the hours of 11:15pm and 1.45am.

She was removed from the scene by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for her injuries.

A man in his 40s was arrested in relation to this incident and appeared before Limerick District Court on Tuesday morning.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses in particular to those who were in the Colbert Station/Parnell Street/Parnell Place/Hyde Road/Davis Street areas of Limerick between 11pm and 2am to come forward.

They are also appealing to those with video footage, including dash-cam, to make it available to them.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Roxboro Road Garda station 061 214 340, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda station.

Comments are closed.

By
Contact Newsdesk: +353 59 9170100

More National News

First Ukrainian refugees arrive at Gormanston military camp

Tuesday, 19/07/22 - 6:57pm

Man jailed for six years after spat of robberies in Dublin shops

Tuesday, 19/07/22 - 6:10pm

Challenge over council’s refusal to extend planning permission for houses it will buy

Tuesday, 19/07/22 - 5:47pm