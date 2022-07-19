Memorial match raised €23k for cardiac charity

The Reid and Hutton families and their friends present the proceeds of the Pamela Reid Memorial Match to CRY Ireland John and Sean Reid present the cheque for €23,400 to Noelle Behan representing CRY

By Suzanne Pender

SHE touched the heart of Carlow town and now her extraordinary legacy will offer support to other families afflicted by the tragedy of sudden adult death syndrome. The Pamela Reid Memorial Match in aid of CRY (Cardiac Risk in the Young) raised a phenomenal €23,400, a remarkable response that’s testament to the huge affection felt for Pamela, who died suddenly last October aged 37 years.

“We are overwhelmed and just so, so proud; we can’t thank people enough,” Pamela’s sister Tanya Hutton told The Nationalist yesterday (Monday).

“The small businesses that supported us, the Pal and Bennekerry community, it just makes you so proud of Carlow town,” she said.

The memorial match was held last month in Palatine GFC, welcoming near neighbours and sporting rivals Éire Óg to play two matches against Palatine – U13s and senior. The U13 match featured the late Pamela’s son Seán, with hundreds of people coming along to support the event, buying raffle tickets for a fantastic array of prizes or donating to the GoFundMe page.

“People came to us – we just put it out on social media about the memorial match and the people just came to us, asking what they could do and wanting to donate hampers, prizes. It was incredible. She definitely touched the hearts of Carlow and we’re just so proud of Carlow and of Pamela. People were saying such lovely things about her on the day or telling us things she had done for them or their children – we’re just so, so proud,” added Tanya.

“As John (Pamela’s husband) said, we should all stay in our own town, support them and all the small businesses, because they really are the best,” added Tanya.

Last Saturday, the Reid and Hutton family presented a cheque for €23,400 to Noelle Behan representing CRY.

“When I told CRY how much we had raised, they were like ‘oh my God, Tanya, thank you so much for all your hard work’, but it wasn’t hard work, it really wasn’t. The people of Carlow just wanted to help, and we can’t thank them enough,” said Tanya.