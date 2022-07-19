  • Home >
Woman re-arrested in connection with fatal assault in Ballyconnell

Tuesday, July 19, 2022

 

A female in her 30s has been re-arrested as part of the investigation into the fatal assault of a male that occurred at a house in Ballyconnell, Shillelagh, County Wicklow, on Thursday 10 February, 2022.

She is currently detained under the provisions of Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 at Bray Garda station.

This follows an incident that occurred at the house in Ballyconnell in which a man, aged in his 30s, was located inside the property with fatal injuries.

Investigations are ongoing.

