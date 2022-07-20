Burglaries in Co Carlow are 2% down on last year

CARLOW bucked the national trend with a decrease in burglaries compared with a national rise.

CSO crime statistics show that 2,599 burglaries took place in Ireland between January and March of this year, a 3.6% increase on the same period last year. However, Carlow experienced a 2% decrease in that period.

Urging householders to be extra cautious in their home security while on holidays, Eoin Dunne, managing director of PhoneWatch said: “Even one burglary is one too many, and while there has been a welcome fall in some regions of the country, there are areas which continue to see a rise. Across Carlow, luckily there is a 2% decrease in burglary offences compared with the same months as 2021. As we thankfully now have the freedom to travel more, this has led to the rise in burglary rates again, so we need to be extra cautious.

“We should all feel safe and secure in our homes, but being the victim of a burglary undermines this and can be very upsetting. It is fantastic that everyone is back out enjoying themselves, and as we are in the midst of summer, everyone deserves a carefree holiday. We want to remind all homeowners to take simple but necessary steps to help avoid the trauma of a burglary incident.”

PhoneWatch recommend the following home security tips

CHECK WINDOWS AND DOORS

Always ensure your front and back doors are locked and windows shut, even if you are only leaving your house for a short time. PhoneWatch analysis shows that 45% of burglars gain entry through the front or back doors, yet a quarter of people still leave these unlocked.

LEAVE A LIGHT ON

The most common time for a burglary is between 5pm and 11pm. During this time, you should make sure your home is well lit using our smart plugs if you are not going to be at home.

TURN ON YOUR ALARM WHEN AT HOME

With half of all burglaries occurring while people are in their homes, it is just as important to lock your doors while you are at home and turn on your alarm.

DON’T SHARE HOLIDAY UPDATES

If you are going on holidays, don’t post about it on social media until you are back.

MAINTAIN YOUR GARDEN

If you have a lawn, cut it before you go on holidays, so it looks freshly done as if you are home

DON’T KEEP SPARE KEYS OUTSIDE

Instead, ensure your neighbour has a spare set for emergencies.

GET AN ALARM AND USE IT

Fitting and maintaining a monitored alarm system is an excellent way to protect your home; it acts as a strong deterrent to would-be burglars and provides the peace of mind of knowing that your home is being protected 24 hours a day.