Death notices and funeral arrangements

Kathleen Spruhan (née Murphy)

Coshill, Borris, Carlow

Beloved wife of the late Mick, and cherished mother of Paula, Breda, and Michael. Sadly missed by her daughters and son, sons in law Paul and Ray, adored grandchildren Jimí and Caitlin cherished sisters and brothers, sisters in law, brothers in law, nephews, nieces, kind neighbours and many friends.

Rest In Peace.

Reposing at her residence from 2pm to 8pm on Thursday. Funeral to arrive at the Sacred Heart Church, Borris for Requiem Mass at 2pm on Friday followed by burial in the Sacred Heart Cemetery.

Donations, if desired, to CarlowKilkenny Homecare Team.

Johnny Tracey

Ballintrane, Fenagh, Co. Carlow and formerly of Seskin, Drumphea. Peacefully on July 19th, 2022 at the District Hospital, Carlow, surrounded by his loving wife Theresa and his much loved daughters Sharon & Martina.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife & daughters, sons-in-law Ken & Brendan, grandchildren Adam, Orla, Emer, Aine, Alyssa, Bryanna, Devan & Lucas, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, cousins, relatives, kind neighbours & his many friends.

May Johnny’s Gentle Soul Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Kearney’s Funeral Home, Fenagh on Thursday from 2pm concluding with prayers at 8pm. Removal from his home on Friday morning to arrive at Saint Patrick’s Church, Rathoe for 11am Requiem Mass followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.

Donations, if desired, to the Carlow Hospice.