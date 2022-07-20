New part-time courses for 2022-23 at Carlow College

CARLOW College has launched a new selection of part-time courses starting this September for adult learners who wish to upskill in areas of the arts, humanities and social sciences.

With over 20 part-time postgraduate and certificate courses on offer from NFQ levels seven to nine, the new courses offer a unique opportunity to gain a recognised qualification to add to the CV or for personal development purposes.

The new courses cover disciplines including creative writing, psychology, theology, media studies, history, politics and society, adding to the existing postgraduate programme offering, including the MA and postgraduate diploma in Irish regional history, as well as a ***Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism and New Media Content*** (offered jointly with SETU Carlow campus).

Full details of the part-time courses are available at carlowcollege.ie/part-time-courses-carlow.

All new certificate and higher diploma programmes are offered on a part-time basis, with classes held on-campus one or two evenings a week, as well as a small number offering online classes on Saturdays. The new programmes are also validated by South East Technological University (SETU), in addition to the existing MA and postgraduate diploma in Irish regional history and the ***Higher Diploma in Arts in Journalism and New Media Content***.

Speaking of the new programmes, academic and research development project manager Dr Eoghan Smith says: “Carlow College is delighted to roll out a brand new suite of part-time certificate programmes, all of which are validated by SETU. These flexible courses are perfect for people who are looking to upskill for professional purposes or for those who are returning to learning or just want to learn something new.”

Applications are now open for all part-time courses, with closing dates of 31 July for the MA and postgraduate diploma programmes and 26 August for higher diplomas and certificates beginning in September.

For full course and application details, visit carlowcollege.ie/part-time-courses-carlow.